FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.26). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $3,723,631.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,001.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

