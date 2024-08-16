FY2024 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Belite Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

BLTE stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.47.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.