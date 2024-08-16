FY2024 EPS Estimates for Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Reduced by Leede Financial

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$687.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.