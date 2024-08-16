FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Lowered by William Blair

Get Fortrea alerts:

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortrea in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Down 3.4 %

Fortrea stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,545,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 933.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 59.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 918,240 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

