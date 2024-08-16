FY2024 EPS Estimates for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Reduced by Analyst

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Getty Images in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Getty Images’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GETY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Getty Images by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.