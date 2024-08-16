FY2024 EPS Estimates for Largo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:LGO)

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Largo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of TSE LGO opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. Largo has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.08 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

