FY2024 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $72.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 142,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

