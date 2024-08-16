FY2024 EPS Estimates for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CATX)

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,394. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,171 shares in the company, valued at $478,394. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

