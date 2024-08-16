FY2024 EPS Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Boosted by Analyst

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.09). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

SABS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.