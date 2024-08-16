FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. Lowered by Cormark (CVE:WED)

Get Westaim alerts:

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Westaim in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 78.98%.

Shares of Westaim stock opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 24.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$517.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$3.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

