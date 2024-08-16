FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Lifted by Wedbush

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.94) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

