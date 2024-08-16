Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

