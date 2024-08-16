General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Trading Down 2.3 %

GIS stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

