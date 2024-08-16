Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.