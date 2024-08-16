Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.96) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Genuit Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 461 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.61).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sustainable Building Solutions, Water Management Solutions, and Climate Management Solutions.

