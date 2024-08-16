Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.96) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.
Genuit Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 461 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 518 ($6.61).
Genuit Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genuit Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.