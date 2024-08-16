GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GPRK opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
