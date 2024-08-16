GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

GPRK opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

GeoPark last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

