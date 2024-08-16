GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.
GigaMedia Company Profile
