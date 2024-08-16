GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.