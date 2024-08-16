Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $33.38

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $30.69. Global-E Online shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 394,167 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.
Global-E Online Stock Up 0.7 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
