Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $611-617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.37 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.89.

GLOB stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

