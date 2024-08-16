Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 39,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 8,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Gold Road Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

