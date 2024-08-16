Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 211,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,557,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 766,436 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.