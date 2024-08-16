Grab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 5,474 call options.

Get Grab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.