GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GHG opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

