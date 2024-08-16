GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Acquires 85,300 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert bought 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Roth Mkm cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

