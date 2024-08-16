GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) President Michael Salaman Acquires 85,301 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) President Michael Salaman acquired 85,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,365.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,425,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,706.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

