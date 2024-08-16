Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $153.11

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.11, but opened at $159.68. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $159.68, with a volume of 135 shares.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

