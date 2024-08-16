GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 137.64% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

GSE Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GVP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

