GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Barbara H. Nelson Sells 9,779 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $21,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Barbara H. Nelson sold 100 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.31 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 465,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

