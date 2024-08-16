GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.24) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($24.90) to GBX 1,850 ($23.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.03) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.07) to GBX 1,900 ($24.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.06).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.38) on Wednesday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,340 ($17.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,635.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.29.

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,191.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 462 shares of company stock valued at $744,868 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

