HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Electrovaya in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

ELVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Electrovaya has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya comprises about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

