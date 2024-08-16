HC Wainwright Comments on Largo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LGO)

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Largo has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Largo by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Largo by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth about $370,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

