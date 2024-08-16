HC Wainwright Comments on Ryvyl Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ryvyl in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.

NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Ryvyl has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ryvyl by 752.7% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

