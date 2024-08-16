Head-To-Head Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) vs. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.54 $52.69 million $1.73 22.53 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Saul Centers and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Saul Centers currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Saul Centers beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust). First Capital owns, operates and develops open-air centers with a supermarket as the main tenant in the neighborhoods with the highest demographic data in Canada. The Fund is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) under the symbol FCR.UN and its head office is located at 85 Hanna Avenue, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3S3.

