Head-To-Head Comparison: Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) versus Its Competitors

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) is one of 284 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tectonic Therapeutic to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tectonic Therapeutic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors 1539 4563 11847 212 2.59

Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.82%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 74.90%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A $12.16 million 24.49 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors $541.07 million -$33.74 million -23.91

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tectonic Therapeutic’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tectonic Therapeutic. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13% Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors -2,832.86% -211.51% -45.52%

Volatility and Risk

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

