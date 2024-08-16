Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Update

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLOGF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. Helium One Global has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.13.
Helium One Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.