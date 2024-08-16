Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 8,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

