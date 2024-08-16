Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 78.9% in July

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hongli Group Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:HLP opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Hongli Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
About Hongli Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hongli Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.