Horizen Price Reaches $7.76 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $7.76 or 0.00013367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.00 million and $11.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00072404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,326,394 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

