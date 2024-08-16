H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

