HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of HUBCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. HUB Cyber Security has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
