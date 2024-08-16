Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s current price.

HUT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Up 6.2 %

Hut 8 stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,543,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter worth $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

