ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.12. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 116,130 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

