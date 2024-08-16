IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

IF Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

IF Bancorp stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.50.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

