IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,065 ($13.60) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 985.40 ($12.58).

IGG stock opened at GBX 965 ($12.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.18, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 857.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 778.39. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 969 ($12.37).

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.62), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($268,259.45). Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

