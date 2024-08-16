IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

