Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

