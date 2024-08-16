Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE NGVT opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 161,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

