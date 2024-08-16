InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the July 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.58.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.42% and a negative net margin of 108.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

