Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Acquires 13,924 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 13,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,924.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,601,688 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,688. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

