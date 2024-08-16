Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 94,000 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

ABX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

